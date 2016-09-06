Central Lakes edges Ridgewater

Ridgewater quarterback Carl Borleis, right, eludes Central Lakes' Aaron Walker during a MCAC game Saturday at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Borleis and the Warriors held a second-half lead but Central Lakes rebounded for a 21-12 victory. Jake Schultz / Tribune.

WILLMAR — Tavaris Bushner's third-quarter interception return for a touchdown gave Ridgewater a lead over heavily favored Central Lakes, but the Raiders rebounded for a 21-12 victory on Saturday at Hodapp Field.

Ridgewater fell to 1-1 overall. The Warriors play host to Minnesota West at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hodapp.

Central Lakes scored the only touchdown of the first half, but Ridgewater countered with Marshawn Gordon's 51-yard scoring pass from quarterback Carl Borleis in the third quarter to cut the Raiders lead to 7-6.

Buschner, who intercepted two Raiders passes, picked off Central Lakes' quarterback Mike Tveitbakk and returned it 26 yards for a TD that gave Ridgewater a 12-7 lead.

But Tveitbakk and the Raiders recovered nicely. Teddy Sherva scored on a four-yard run to put the Raiders back in front 14-12 in the third quarter, and Tveitbakk hit Daryl Waindim on a 26-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Ridgewater's T'ummie Sankey picked up 75 yards on 18 carries and Gordon caught four passes for 85 yards and the score. Borleis hit 11 of 32 throws for 149 yards.

Bushner made the two interceptions and Christopher Rivers had 14 total tackles, including nine solo stops.

The Warriors and Raider both turned the ball over twice but Ridgewater had 12 penalties for 112 yards while Central Lakes was flagged just three times for 26 yards.

Central Lakes 21, Ridgewater 12

Central Lakes.................0 7 7 7 — 21

Ridgewater.................0 0 12 0 — 12

CL — Isaac Dennis 11 pass from Mike Tveitbakk (Antoine Akundo kick)

R — Marshawn Gordon 51 pass from Carl Borleis (kick failed)

R — Tavaris Bushner 26 interception return (run failed)

CL — Teddy Sherva 4 run (Akundo kick)

CL — Daryl Waindim 26 pass from Tveitbakk (Akundo kick)

Central Lakes

First downs: 25 ... Rushing: 42-204 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 15-30-187-2 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 3-26

Rushing: Teddy Sherva 25-169 ... Passing: Mike Tveitbakk 15-30-187-2 ... Receiving: Daryl Waindim 4-55, Cody Rau 5-50 ... Punting: Caleb Glennon 3-82 (27.3) ... Interceptions: Kyree McLean 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Barry Moreland 4-5, Vamougne Kanneh 2-7, Adrian Jackson 1-7, Mykal Riley 3-4 ... QB sacks: Riley 1.5, Tyler Koch 1, Aaron Walker 0.5

Ridgewater

First downs: 17 ... Rushing: 30-90 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 11-32-149-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 12-112

Rushing: T'ummie Sankey 18-75, Carl Borleis 11-20, Brandon Daniel 1-0 ... Passing: Borleis 11-32-148-1 ... Receiving: Marshawn Gordon 4-95, Ronnell Gable Jr. 3-27, Sankey 2-14, Richard Fraser 1-7, Aaron Sims 1-6 ... Punting: Borleis 5-245 (49.0) ... Interceptions: Tavaris Bushner 2 ... Fumble recoveries: 0 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Christopher Rivers 9-5, Brandon Brice 5-3, Joshua Allen 5-2, Xavier Walker 2-4, Jaquon Cogshell 4-1, Hayden Johnson 2-3 ... QB sacks: Allen 1