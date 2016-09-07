Ridgewater thumps Anoka-Ramsey

COON RAPIDS — The Ridgewater volleyball team asserted their dominance over Anoka-Ramsey with a crushing 3-0 performance on Wednesday.

The Warriors (7-2, 4-0 MCAC) defeated the Rams (0-2, 0-2 MCAC) 25-15, 25-8, 25-17.

Ridgewater sophomore Baylie Kubesh once again proved why she deserved this week's MCAC Southern Division Setter of the Week award with a 35 set assist performance against Anoka-Ramsey.

The match wasn't ever close as the Golden Rams never managed more than 17 points in a set.

The Warriors spread out their offense throughout the team but were led in kills by Hailey Leiding and Ashley Vealetzek, who each had nine. Leiding was named the MCAC Southern Division Hitter of the Week on Wednesday as well.

Ridgewater will have to wait another week to get back on the court. They will play again at 6:30 on Wednesday in St. Cloud against the St. Cloud Technical College.

Ridgewater 3, Anoka-Ramsey 0

Ridgewater (7-2)............................ 25 25 25

Anoka-Ramsey (0-2).............................. 15 8 17

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 1, Kiana Johnson 1, Lexie Skoglund 3, Kallee Anderson 1, Kara Jacobson 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 35 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 1, Hailey Leiding 9, Catelyn Haug 5, Evie Resop 1, Ashley Froelich 4, Johnson 3, Skoglund 1, Ashley Vealetzek 9, Anderson 4, Kara Jacobson 1 ... Blocking (aces): none ... Digs (5 or more): Jamie Goblirsch 6, Skoglund 5

Anoka-Ramsey

Statistics not provided