WarHawks ready to take flight

WILLMAR—The Willmar WarHawks seemingly have a steep hill to climb entering their first season of play in the North American Tier-III Hockey League.

The franchise, which plays its first regular-season game at Breezy Point Friday night, relocated from Little Falls following a mostly dismal nine-year run. In that time, the team, then known as the Minnesota Flying Aces, had just one winning season and compiled a record of 27-107-8 over the last three years.

Throw in a head coach who is returning to the bench for the first time in 11 years, and 2016 may have the look of a transition year to some.

But those in the organization have different ideas.

"Our season-ending tournament (the Silver Cup Championship) is in Chicago, and our team goal is for our season to end in Chicago," said first-year coach Chris Blaisuis. "I want to get there and I want to win it."

And while it wasn't formed as a head coach, Blaisuis does have a championship pedigree.

After leaving coaching in 2005, Blasuis spent years working in administrative roles. His most notable work came as a player consultant and scout with the Fairbanks (Alaska) Ice Dogs, who won two Tier-II Junior A League National Championships in Blaisuis' time with the organization.

"I got a broad experience which enabled me to take this opportunity in Willmar," Blaisuis said. "(I learned) things that really help me now, like how to build a team, how to recruit, and all the work that goes into it."

With much of the preseason preparation taken care of, Blaisuis is very eager for the franchise's inaugural regular season to begin.

A major area of strength looks to be the WarHawks' speed and depth at the forward position. Though players like Riley Tigrett, Kyle Wendorf and Zach Martin are likely to lead the charge early, Blaisuis says everyone at the position is capable of big things.

"I feel like any of the 12 forwards I dress on a nightly basis can contribute offensively," he said.

Defensively, things haven't come together as quickly. Willmar is still attempting to solidify its lineup. One thing that may speed up the unit's development is the play of goalie Elliot Gerth, who Blaisuis called "the best goaltender in Tier-III hockey."

Environment is one reason those in the organization believe the WarHawks are better suited to succeed than their Little Falls predecessor. Players and coaches have thus far praised the support of the city.

"The community's really big into the team, which is awesome," said team captain Tigrett, a North Carolina native who previously played junior hockey in Rochester, New York. "On the East Coast, we didn't have much of that."

Strong organizational commitment to player development could be the biggest reason Blaisuis is expecting long-term success.

Trust that team owners Chris and Mitri Canavati would provide the resources to help the team compete at a high level, beginning as quickly as this year, is the primary reason Blaisuis said he took the job.

"If we invest in the player's development everyday, they will continue to improve and eventually, wins and losses will take care of themselves," Blaisuis said.

After play at Breezy Point, Willmar travels to Rochester for a 7:05 p.m. game Saturday. The WarHawks open with six-straight road games and won't play at home until Oct. 15.