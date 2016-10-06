Former MBA hockey player to ref D1 men's hockey

Jordan Lee, a 2008 graduate of Benson High School and former Morris Benson Area hockey player, has been working his way up the reffing ladder since he started at the ripe age of 11. This year, he was offered a contract with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, division one men's hockey. (Submitted photo)

Jordan Lee, a 2008 graduate of Benson High School, has signed on to referee Mens’ Division I hockey this year for the WCHA, which includes MSU-Mankato State.

In fact, his first game was a home Minnesota State-Mankato game with Regina, Saturday, Oct. 1, won by the Mavericks, 5-3. Other teams in the WCHA are two teams from Alaska, Bemidji State, Michigan Tech, Ferris State, Alabama-Huntsville, Bowling Green, Northern Michigan, and Lake Superior State.

Jordan, whose hockey reffing career actually started during the 2001-02 season, when he did a Squirts game in Benson, did not take the traditional route to reffing Division I Men’s hockey.

He started reffing at the MN Hockey Youth level and upon graduation from Benson High School, started working at the high school level as a Linesman. After a few years, he was working at both the Linesman and Referee positions. While working in the Metro area, he was able to make some contacts and got the opportunity to work as a Linesman at the Women’s Division III level.

He was invited to attend a regional hockey reffing clinic this summer trying to move up to the Women’s Division I level as a linesman and did such a good job that he caught the eye of some officials who helped him move right up the reffing ladder. That helped him avoid having to put in the necessary time reffing juniors and other middle-level hockey.

Jordan, the son of Mike and Connie Lee of Benson, has already reffed at the Minnesota State High School Tournament and also did the Women’s Division III Final Four in New York this past winter.

Despite the demands of the Division I men’s schedule, he still plans to continue working at area high schools and at the youth level at the Benson Civic Center as his schedule permits.

"Reffing is a thankless position on the hockey rink, most often one team is going to like you and the other won't," Lee said. "Being from a small town with low numbers in hockey the way it is, it's hard to find officials to work games. My dad is an official and got me to try it, he reffed football, but the only way that I was going to try and ref hockey is if he reffed with me. Needless to say, he started officiating hockey at that time and the rest is history... I still enjoy being on the ice and being able to give back to the sport that I really enjoyed being a part of as I grew up."

Jordan is currently living at home and taking classes in college while he also takes on his hockey reffing schedule.

In the meantime, if you ever get a chance to watch a WCHA game on television, make sure to take some time to see if Jordan is the one calling the shots.

Brooke Kern of the Morris Sun Tribune contributed to this story.