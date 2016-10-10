BRAINERD — The Willmar WarHawks won their fourth-straight North American 3 Hockey League game 5-4 over Breezy Point on Saturday when Riley Dixon and Leonardo Ewald teamed up for the winning goal in the third period just eight seconds after the North Stars tied the game.

The WarHawks successfully followed up on a 7-0 win over the Rochester Ice Hawks on Friday night in Rochester.

"I like where we're at," said Chris Blaisuis, head coach of the 4-1 WarHawks. "We had some adversity early on when we (sent home) two players for disciplinary reasons. But that really brought the team together. It's becoming a close-knit group and guys are really starting to bond. That's nice with a new team that you're building from the ground up."

On Saturday, Willmar broke a 2-2 tie early in the third period on goals from Kyle Wendorf and Max Oelkers. But Breezy Point knotted the game—and kicked off the goal-scoring flurry—when Steven Kukla and Tyler Larwood scored 37 seconds apart to again tie the game.

But on the ensuing faceoff, the WarHawks won the draw and, on a designed play, Ewald skated into the North Stars' zone and fed Dixon for the goal just eight seconds after Larwood's game-tying goal.

WarHawks goalie Alex Weissenborn made 38 shots.

On Friday, the WarHawks outshot Rochester 63-23 and goalie Hayden Funk turned back all of them.

After a scoreless first period, Willmar got rolling, with seven different players scoring goals.

Alec Skar, Alex Syring and Wendorf scored second period goals and Kane Toriumi, Dylan Gast, Brody Surette and Dixon found the net in the third period.

The WarHawks play at New Ulm on Friday before playing their home-opener on Saturday in a home-and-home against New Ulm at the Willmar Civic Center.

Saturday's Result

Willmar 5, Breezy Point 4

Willmar............. 0 2 3 — 5

Breezy Point............... 1 1 2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD — B: Austin Langworthy (Nick Blanchette, Tyler Larwood) 19:43 pp

SECOND PERIOD — W: Riley Dixon (Leonardo Ewald, Danny Nugent) 3:41 ... B: Larwood (Langworthy, Josh Maucieri) 12:22 ... W: Kyle Wendorf (Brody Surette, Jacob Dobberstein) 14:54

THIRD PERIOD — W: Wendorf (Dobberstein, Ewald) 1:09 ... W: Max Oelkers (Wendorf) pp ... B: Stevem Kukla (Andrew Heckaman) 10:58 ... B: Larwood (Maucieri) 11:35 ... W: Riley Dixon (Ewald) 11:43

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Alex Weissenborn 38 ... Breezy Point: Sam Moberg 30

Friday's Result

Willmar 7, Rochester 0

Willmar............. 0 3 4 — 7

Rochester............... 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — No scoring

SECOND PERIOD — W: Alec Skar (Dylan Gast, Danny Nugent) 1:42 ... W: Alex Syring (Jacob Dobberstein, Brody Surette) 4:20 pp ... W: Kyle Wendorf 19:41 sh

THIRD PERIOD — W: Kane Toriumi (Nate Ackerman, Jonathan Koester) 4:50 ... W: Gast (Surette, Toriumi) 8:23 ... W: Surette 8:56 ... W: Riley Dixon (Ackerman, Leonardo Ewald) 17:54 pp

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Hayden Funk 23 ... Rochester: Sawyer Schmidt 44; Baily Schmitz 12