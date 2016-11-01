Ostby member of Luther College wrestling team

Head Coach Dave Mitchell begins his 21st year. He returns nine letter winners that include five starters from last year’s squad that posted a dual meet record of 14-5 and finished third at the NCAA III National Championships. The top-10 finish at the national meet was the 11th during Coach Mitchell’s tenure.

Luther will begin the 2016-17 campaign hosting the Luther Open on Saturday, Nov. 12. The University of Iowa is schedule to compete at this year’s open.

Luther’s first home dual meet will be versus UW-Eau Claire on Tuesday, Nov. 22 starting at 7:00 p.m. The complete schedule can be found at https://www.luther.edu/sports/men/wrestling/schedule/.

All home wrestling matches will be video streamed free of charge at - http://client.stretchinternet.com/client/luther.portal# on the Luther College Athletics website.

Ostby is the son of Troy and Chayla Ostby of Starbuck, Minn.

