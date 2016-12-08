Gibson earns All-American honors

The AFCA has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions. Beginning this year, the AFCA started selecting a first and second team, which is chosen by the coaches themselves.

Gibson was one of the elite receivers in Division II this season. He ranked first in the nation in receiving yards (1,549) and receiving yards per game (140.8). He was third in receptions per game (8.2) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (17). Gibson was also eighth in the nation in points responsible for per game (21.8).

The Beardsley, Minn., native set single-season MSUM records for receiving yards, receiving touchdowns and tied the single-season record with 90 receptions. He also tied a single-game record with 237 yards receiving in the Dragons' season-finale win over Northern State.

He has climbed into fifth place all time in career receptions at MSUM with 137.

Gibson was named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference First Team in November and to the DCC2A Super Region 3 First Team earlier this fall.

It is the second All-American for the MSUM athletic department this fall as Gibson joins Molly Montonye (cross country) in earning the honor. Ironically, both went to the same high school (Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley).

Gibson is the son of Heather and Doug Storck of Morris and Gene and Brenda Gibson of Beardsley.