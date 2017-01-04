From Tiger to Jimmie: Dietz to play football at Jamestown

He has loved football for as long as he could remember. Dietz set his sights on playing at the college level during his sophomore year at Morris Area.

“I have always loved football, so I knew I wanted to play in college. It was really a goal of mine to get to that level of competition,” Dietz said.

“Ryan possess good athleticism in size and speed that he pairs well with production and leadership,” Morris/C-A head coach Kevin Pope said of Dietz’s recruitable traits. “He has been a two year captain for us based on his leadership on the field, in the off season, and as a person in general. At the next level, he will always have a physical style of play, but it will be his work ethic and dedication to improve that will help him the most.”

Typically football coaches recruit in the spring for the following fall. This was the case with Dietz as well, minus the fact that he visited campus earlier in the school year. Several coaches started contacting him during the spring of his junior year, but Dietz, with his goal of playing college ball in mind, made it easy for coaches to learn about him by making highlight videos for coaches to watch online.

“I was getting letters, emails, and texts from coaches for awhile. I made highlight tapes on Hudl for coaches to watch, too,” Dietz said.

“Usually the recruiting process begins in the spring when we go out recruiting and talk to the high school coaches in our recruiting areas,” said Joey Blackmore, who is the defensive coordinator for the Jimmies. “From there, the coach will give us names of prospects that they think can play ball at the next level. We will then watch that film, evaluate the prospect and go from there. We had met Ryan before we went out spring recruiting when he came on a visit.”

“Ryan was very active in the recruiting process and was a good fit for what we want this program to become,” added Josh Kittell, who is the head coach of the Jamestown program.

Jamestown wasn’t the only college that was interested in Dietz. He was also being recruited by Luther, Minnesota State University Moorhead, Northern State, Concordia Moorhead, St. Johns, and Presentation. MSUM and Northern State are both NCAA Division II programs.

“It was really cool that all these colleges wanted me to come play football for them,” Dietz said. “I attended junior visit days at schools, and that was a fun experience. I liked when [the colleges] would add personal touches like having my jersey with my number for me to try on.”

From there, Dietz narrowed down his options to Jamestown, MSUM, Northern State, and Luther.

“I attended the junior visit day at MSUM and really enjoyed its program and college. My dentist told me really good things about Northern State, and I knew they had a strong football program. One of the reasons I was interested in Luther was because coach Raven Battle would text and email me about their program and about how the Tigers were doing, another personal touch,” Dietz said of the other potential colleges.

But deciding on Jamestown was pretty easy after checking out the campus and visiting with admissions staff, coaches and players, Dietz said.

“When I visited Jamestown, it was really a personal experience for me. Their coaches, admissions counselors, teachers, and players were all genuinely interested in me as a person, not as a roster number,” Dietz said. “All of the staff and students also really stressed the importance of good character at the University of Jamestown. It felt like the school and coaches matched well with me because they were genuinely interested in me. They care about you being a good person, not just a good player. Also, UJ has excellent academics. I really like what they have going on in their program, and I fell in love with the campus.”

Dietz was a linebacker and played as the fullback for the Tigers throughout his prep career. At Jamestown, his football focus will be at the linebacker position, and the college coaches are excited to have him.

“Ryan is a high character kid that gets the job done in the classroom and on the field. He stood out on film as a player that was always around the football,” Kittell said. “We are excited to get Ryan into our program because of what he brings on and off the field.”

“He is a physical kid, who doesn't seem afraid to throw it in there,” Blackmore said. “He is also a very smart kid, and his coach had nothing but high praise for him… We expect him to be a physical, smart football player, who will develop into a good leader on and off the field.”

Even Morris/C-A’s head coach Kevin Pope sees Dietz’s potential at the college level.

“Ryan was always a linebacker, going all the way back to seventh grade when I first had the opportunity to coach him,” Pope said. “He is a pretty natural LB with a good feel for reading and anticipating the offense. He is quick to diagnose what is in front of him and then plays downhill very well. Being physical is a big part of his game, which has made him very successful, but his work ethic and smarts have really set him apart. He has done a tremendous dedicating his offseason work to improving himself as all around athlete, which has allowed his physicality and smarts to really shine on the football field."

As for Dietz, he has been dedicated to the sport of football ever since he joined and that isn’t about to change.

“Football is something I have always been completely dedicated to, and that doesn’t change with me playing college football,” Dietz said. “This winter I will be focusing on weight lifting for explosiveness and speed to get ready for next fall… I also hope that this [training] will help with hitting the baseball this spring as well.”