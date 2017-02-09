Cannon signs with Jamestown

In her prep career thus far, Cannon has a best 34.75’ in the triple jump and fourth place at the Section 6A meet, 16’ 6.5” in the long jump and participated at state twice in the event, 16.39 seconds in the 100m hurdles and took third at the 6A meet, and a 4’9” in the high jump.

"Katie impresses me as a young lady who has leadership skills beyond her years,” coach Clark said. “She is an outstanding student and a talented and versatile track and field athlete. She also competes in gymnastics and acts as a mentor and helps the younger girls learn the sport. Katie also took part in tennis, Student Council, Students of Service, Student Leaders, National Honor Society, and choir. Katie’s Mom (Vicki Taylor Cannon) and Dad (Tim Cannon) are both Jamestown Alums who I think the world of. Both competed in track and Tim also played football for the Jimmies. Katie has very positive and supportive parents. Katie is exactly the kind of student, nice person, and quality athlete that we like to have as part of the Jimmie Track and Field program.”

Cannon with join 2016 graduate of Chokio-Alberta Moira McNally, who throws for the Jimmies.