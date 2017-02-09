Weather Forecast

    Cannon signs with Jamestown

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:41 a.m.
    Katie Cannon takes off for one of her jumps during the long jump event at the Class A State Meet in 2016. Cannon, a two-time state entrant in the event, signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field at the University of Jamestown. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    University of Jamestown women's track & field coach, Jim Clark, announced Thursday, Feb. 9, that Katie Cannon, who will be a 2017 graduate of Morris Area, has signed a North Star Athletic Association Letter of Intent and plans to participate in track and field for the University of Jamestown Jimmies. Cannon is the daughter of Tim and Vicki Cannon of Morris and is looking at Elementary Education as her field of study.

    In her prep career thus far, Cannon has a best 34.75’ in the triple jump and fourth place at the Section 6A meet, 16’ 6.5” in the long jump and participated at state twice in the event, 16.39 seconds in the 100m hurdles and took third at the 6A meet, and a 4’9” in the high jump.

    "Katie impresses me as a young lady who has leadership skills beyond her years,” coach Clark said. “She is an outstanding student and a talented and versatile track and field athlete. She also competes in gymnastics and acts as a mentor and helps the younger girls learn the sport. Katie also took part in tennis, Student Council, Students of Service, Student Leaders, National Honor Society, and choir. Katie’s Mom (Vicki Taylor Cannon) and Dad (Tim Cannon) are both Jamestown Alums who I think the world of. Both competed in track and Tim also played football for the Jimmies. Katie has very positive and supportive parents. Katie is exactly the kind of student, nice person, and quality athlete that we like to have as part of the Jimmie Track and Field program.”

    Cannon with join 2016 graduate of Chokio-Alberta Moira McNally, who throws for the Jimmies.

    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
