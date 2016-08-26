Cougar football slated eighth in preseason poll

The UMAC has released the preseason poll for football on Wednesday, Aug. 24, and the University of Minnesota, Morris Cougars were polled to finish in eighth place. The Cougars received 30 points, only 13 points behind a two-way-tie for fifth place, which is where the Cougars finished last season. UMM was slated 16 points in front of ninth place finisher Martin Luther, who had just 14 points.

2016 UMAC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. St. Scholastica – 81 points (9 First Place Votes)

2. Northwestern – 72 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Greenville – 57 points

4. Westminster – 56 points

T-5. Eureka – 43 points

T-5. MacMurray – 43 points

7. Crown – 42 points

8. Minnesota Morris – 30 points

9. Martin Luther – 14 points

10. Iowa Wesleyan – 12 points

Last year, under first year head coach Rob Cushman, the Cougars jumped from a ninth place poll position to a tie for fifth. In the 2015 season, the Cougars finished just one loss under .500 after a winless 2014 campaign. The team will look to continue their improvement and jump from their eighth place ranking, to continue building towards becoming a UMAC contender.

The offensive returns Donnie Mavencamp and two senior wide receivers in Kyle Petermeier and Evan Guffy. Petermeier led the UMAC with 52 receptions and averaged 51 yards per game, which was sixth in the UMAC. Guffey averaged 12.3 yards per reception and averaged 103.1 multipurpose yards per game.

The defense also has a couple of veterans returning in Colin Everson, who had 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks, along with Clayton Douvier, who finished the 2015 season with 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Cougars will have some key positions to fill on both sides of the ball, but the incoming freshman class will be counted on to step up and help the Cougars continue building on the success they tasted in the 2015 season.

The Cougars will look to start their 2016 campaign off strong in their home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 when they host Greenville at Big Cat Stadium. Greenville was picked third in the UMAC poll. Last season the Cougars downed the Panthers (ranked third in the 2015 preseason pool) in their second game of the season 19-13.