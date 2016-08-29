UM-Morris volleyball polled to finish fifth

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference released its preseason poll for volleyball on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Northwestern is slated to take the title, receiving 64 points and eight first place votes. The University of Minnesota, Morris volleyball team took fifth with 41 points, just one point behind fourth place finishing Martin Luther and 12 points behind second place finishing UW-Superior.

2016 UMAC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Northwestern – 64 points (8 First Place Votes)

Wisconsin-Superior – 53 points

St. Scholastica – 50 points (1 First Place Vote)

Martin Luther – 42 points

Minnesota Morris – 41 points

North Central – 25 points

Bethany Lutheran – 23 points

Northland – 15 points

Crown – 11 points

A new era in Cougar volleyball starts this season with first year Head Coach Lauren Torvi taking over the reins of a Cougar program that has not finished lower than fourth in the UMAC in the past seven seasons. Last season the Cougars were two sets away in the UMAC tournament from moving on to NCAA tournament. In the past four years the Cougars have not lost more than 4 matches in conference games.

Torvi will have the challenge of replacing two First Team All-UMAC players in Abby Tietz, who had 58 blocks and 3.55 kills per set, as well as Brooke Decker, who was 10.33 assist per set, which was 27th in the nation. Decker also led the UMAC with 1188 assists.

The Cougars return two First Team All-UMAC players Marissa Ekness, a junior, who has 339 career kills and led the UMAC with 4.27 kills per set, and Katie Reitsma, who had 587 digs the fourth most in school history. Both will be called on to lead a young team of Cougars.

The Cougars will be looking at some of the new team members to be contributing parts of a team that has lost some of its leadership. Coach Torvi will be leading a young team against some veteran UMAC teams, trying to find a way to get the Cougars to the next level. The Cougars’ search for a NCAA berth will start at the Pacific Coast Classic Tournament in Claremont, California against Stevens Institute of Technology.