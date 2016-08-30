UM-Morris picked to finish third in UMAC

The University of Minnesota, Morris womens soccer team was picked to finish third in the UMAC preseason poll with 51 points, just three points behind second place Northwestern and 14 points ahead of fourth place Northland.

UMAC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

1. St. Scholastica — 64 points (8 First Place Votes)

2. Northwestern — 54 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Minnesota Morris — 51 points

4. Northland — 37 points

5. Bethany Lutheran — 33 points

6. Martin Luther — 29 points

7. Wisconsin-Superior — 25 points

8. North Central — 22 points

9. Crown — 9 points

Minnesota Morris should pressure last year's champions this fall with the return of three of the league's top 15 point scorers from 2015. Junior Molly Hancuh leads that pack following a standout sophomore campaign in which she tied for the UMAC lead in conference goals (14) and her 34 points in UMAC games was the most of all players.

Rookie of the Year Yu Ito and Carly Denler both return after compiling 19 points each in conference games, while All-UMAC defender Juliet Batista and Honorable Mention keeper Torri Jordan should help the Cougars keep their team GAA under 1.00 again this year and make a 14th-straight postseason appearance.

In the 2015 postseason, the Cougars were knocked out of the tournament by the eventual UMAC champions. They will look to find a way back into the top position in the UMAC during the 2016 campaign, which starts Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against St. Catherine University at 5 p.m. The Cougars then host Hamline on Saturday, Sept. 3 before hitting the road against Finlandia on Monday, Sept. 5. UMM will be back in Morris to host Augsburg on Saturday, Sept. 10.