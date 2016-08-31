Cougar men to finish third in UMAC

The University of Minnesota, Morris mens soccer team was picked to finish third for the second season in a row according to the UMAC preseason coaches’ poll released on Tuesday, Aug. 30. With 48 points, the Cougars are just three points ahead of fourth place Northwestern, and nine points behind second place UW-Superior.

UMAC Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. St. Scholastica - 64 points (8 First Place Votes)

2. Wisconsin-Superior - 57 points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Minnesota Morris - 48 points

4. Northwestern - 45 points

5. Bethany Lutheran - 32 points

6. Martin Luther - 27 points

7. North Central - 23 points

8. Crown - 17 points

9. Northland - 11 points

The Cougars return three UMAC All-First team players from the 2015 including junior goalkeeper Cody Christ, who was tied for fourth in the UMAC with a .746 save percentage and 85 saves on the year. He will be joined by Luqman Barre, who had 17 shots on goal in 2015, and Josh Bartels, who led the team with five goals and three assists. All three are juniors.

There will be some spots to fill with the loss of all conference player Shingo Yamane, honorable mention Jacob Gindt, who played 1840 minutes last season, and Victor Aanerud.

The Cougars will look to finish the season in the top three for the 10th straight year and make it back to the UMAC championship game. The 2015 season was the first time since the current tournament set up, which started in 2009 that the Cougars were not part of the UMAC Championship game.

With a very talented and young team the first step in the men's search for a UMAC Championship will take place on the road on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. at Carleton College.