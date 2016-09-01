UMM to finish in top half in cross country

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) released its cross country polls on Wednesday, Aug. 31. St. Scholastica was selected to claim the title for the women, while University of Wisconsin, Superior were selected as the title takers for the men.

The University of Minnesota, Morris women were picked to finish in third place behind No. 1 CSS and No. 2 UW-Superior.

UMAC Women's Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll

1. St. Scholastica - 63 Points (7 First Place Votes)

2. Wisconsin-Superior - 54 Points (1 First Place Vote)

3. Minnesota Morris - 48 Points (1 First Place Vote)

4. Bethany Lutheran - 45 Points

5. Martin Luther - 37 Points

6. Northwestern - 31 Points

T-7. Crown - 16 Points

T-7. North Central - 16 Points

9. Northland - 14 Points

Head coach Tony Krueger enters his second season at the helm of the program of which lost five runners from the 2015 season. The most noted losses include UMAC First Team member Laura Borkenhagen, and UMAC Second Team recipients Rachel Wingenbach and Nicole Deziel.

The top returners for the Cougars include Hannah Goemann, Lis Anderson, and Katherine Novak. Goemann sat out the 2015 season due to injury, but was an all conference runner in 2014.

UMM has finished first or second for the past seven years in the UMAC, including a most recent second place finish in 2015. The Cougars went on to take 22nd at the regional meet.

On the mens side, the Cougars were picked to finish fourth, just one point behind third place finishing Martin Luther and 11 points back from second place St. Scholastica.

UMAC Men's Cross Country Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Wisconsin-Superior - 62 Points (7 First Place Votes)

2. St. Scholastica - 56 Points (2 First Place Votes)

3. Martin Luther - 46 Points

4. Minnesota Morris - 45 Points

5. Northwestern - 39 Points

6. Bethany Lutheran - 31 Points

7. Northland - 18 Points

8. North Central - 17 Points

9. Crown - 10 Points

The Cougar men only lost four runners from the 2015 season with the most noticed loss in Chase Arens, who had a season PR of 28:44.

UMM returns 10 runners, three of which are considered top returners by the UMAC: Chalmer Combellick, Tyler Sassenberg, and David Roanhorse.

Combellick is a senior this season and took second at the UMAC Championships in 2015 with a time of 26:31. He was an obvious pick for the UMAC First Team.

Sassenberg and Roanhorse are both sophomores. Though Sassenberg didn't race at UMAC Championship due to injury, his season PR was 27:31. Roanhorse was the second team finisher at the UMAC Championships in 2015, clocking a 29:28.

UMM has finished in the top three in the UMAC five of the past seven years. In 2015, the Cougars finished fifth in the conference, just one point behind Northwestern. The Cougars return four that placed in the top 30 at the UMAC Championships in 2015.