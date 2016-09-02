Cougars win Southwest Invite

UM-Morris won the Southwest Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Litchfield. Martin Luther took second by just four strokes, and host Bethany Lutheran took third to round out the triangular.

The Cougars were led by Kyle Och, who finished in first place by shooting just four over par at 74. UMM’s Tayler Vetsch tied for fifth with 81, John Geiger finished in 10th with 83, and Mike Campbell took 12th with an 86.

The UMM women are at the Twin Ports Collegiate this Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 in Duluth and Superior, then both men and women participate in the UMAC Preview on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. in Alexandria.