Cougar men drop season opener against Carleton

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team opened its 2016 campaign on the road Thursday, Sept. 1 with a non-conference contest at Carleton. The Cougars played well in the second half, but were unable to come back from a first half deficit and fell to the Knights 3-0.

"We played well for the first 10 minutes, then fell off a little, which is when we allowed the three goals," head coach Scott Turnbull said. "We regrouped for the second half and did well with our adjustments and played a good second half. Overall the boys played well and we have some things to build off."

Carleton scored all three of their goals in a nine-minute span in the first half with Riley Phelps being responsible for all scores. He started the scoring in the 25th minute from the top of the box, then assisted on their next goal in the 33rd minute, and finally scored again a minute later to round out the scoring.

Cody Christ made four saves in net for the Cougars.

The Cougars continue their season on the road against UW-Whitewater on Friday, Sept. 2. UMM will open the home season on Wednesday, Sept. 7 against St. John's at 7:30 p.m.