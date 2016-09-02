St. Kate's spoils UM-Morris home opener

St. Catherine's Hannah Okerstrom (right) and Allie Bird (left) celebrate as UM-Morris keeper Torii Jordan slowly gets up after letting the first of five goals get past in her the season opening loss for the Cougars on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Molly Hancuh gave Minnesota Morris a lead in its season-opening game against St. Catherine Thursday, Sept. 1, but the Cougars weren't able to hold off a strong Wildcats charge in the second half as they fell 5-1.

Hancuh laced her goal passed St. Kate's goalkeeper Shelby Fehringer in the left corner of the net to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute.

Seven minutes later, St. Kate's Allie Bird tied the score off an assist from Hannah Okerstrom. The two teams played a pretty even first half with St. Kate's narrowly leading in shots (12-10) and shots on goal (6-5).

The tide turned in the second half as the Wildcats gained and kept control of the game for the remainder of the contest. The duo of Bird and Okerstrom proved too powerful. Okerstrom gave St. Kate's the lead in the 55th minute, and she extended it with another goal in the 67th minute. Both goals were assisted by Bird.

Minnesota Morris was outshot 22-3 in the second half. Torri Jordan made 10 saves in net for the Cougars.

The Cougars continue it's homestand against Hamline on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. UMM will also host Finlandia on Monday, Sept. 5 and Augsburg on Saturday. Sept. 10. Both games will begin at 3 p.m.