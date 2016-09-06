Anderson, Cougar men, winners at Cobber Invite

The Minnesota Morris men's and women's cross country teams opened their respective 2016 seasons with a competition at the Cobber Invite on Friday, Sept. 2 in Moorhead.

Junior Elisabeth Anderson won the individual crown on the women's side while the men's team easily won their duel with Concordia-Moorhead.

Of the 48 runners in competition, Anderson's time of 19:36 topped the field, less than a second ahead of Sarah Curran of Concordia-Moorhead. Katherine Novak was the other Cougar runner to place in the top five as her time of 20:23 was good for fifth.

Concordia-Moorhead won the women's team competition with 24 points. Minnesota Morris placed second with 41 points while Jamestown finished third with 74.

Also finishing among the top five Minnesota Morris runners were Arre Langer (21:19, 10th), Gabrielle Ward (21:56, 11th), and Zoe Loucks (22:35, 13th).

On the men's side, Chalmer Combellick's and Tyler Sassenberg's 1-2 finish helped the Cougars top the Cobbers in the dual 21 to 40. The duo were the only runners in the field to finish under 17 minutes with Combellick's time at 16:36 and Sassenberg at 16:56.

After a pair of Cobber runners finished third and fourth, Cougar runners took the next six places with the top three of them counting toward the team total. Freshman Ryan Anderson's time of 17:13 was good for fifth place, sophomore David Roanhorse’s time of 17:22 was good for sixth, and freshman Ben Barnack’s time of 18:05.4 was good for seventh.

Both teams next compete Saturday, Sept. 17 at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield.