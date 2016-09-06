UM-Morris unable to comeback against Pipers

Minnesota Morris was unable to overcome a first half deficit as it dropped a 2-0 non-conference home tilt with Hamline Saturday, Sept. 3 in women's soccer.

The Pipers tallied their two goals in the first half. The first one came in the game's 20th minute when Miya Hirshkowitz scored off an assist from Mallory Wirth. Anna Futterer added another goal in the 38th minute aided from a pass from Rachel Nelson.

Despite the loss, Torri Jordan had an excellent day in net for Minnesota Morris and helped keep the Cougars within range. She stopped seven Hamline shots in the first half and saved two more in the second stanza.

The Cougars host Augsburg for their final of three home games on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.