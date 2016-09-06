Cougars fall to nationally ranked Warhawks

For the second straight day, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team held its opponent scoreless in the second half, but again were unable to overcome an early deficit as they fell to No. 19 Wisconsin-Whitewater 2-0 Friday, Sept. 2.

The Warhawks came out like a nationally-ranked team by scoring their two goals within the first 15 minutes of the contest. In the game's seventh minute, Taylor Ortiz scored off a cross from Michael Salm and Derik Achombom. Salm and Achombom assisted on their next goal six minutes later as Dylan Hottsmith got one by UMM goaltender Cody Christ.

Christ was stellar in net the remaining 77 minutes as he saved every shot sent his way and totaled eight saves on the night.

"They were a very big, fast, and physical team that really challenged us," said head coach Scott Turnbull. "We unfortunately didn't adjust quickly enough in the first half and they were able to score twice. We made a couple adjustments in the second half and were able to contain them. Cody Christ had a strong game in goal for us and made a few really good saves. I am happy with how we are playing against these very tough opponents. Good things are coming for the Cougars."

Bona Usha had two shots on goal for the Cougars, who returns to Morris for their home opener Wednesday, Sept. 7 against Saint John's. Game time is at 7:30 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.