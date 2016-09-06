UM-Morris women take second at Twin Ports Collegiate

The Minnesota Morris women spent their holiday weekend along the shores of Lake Superior for the two-day Twin Ports Collegiate. Day one took place Friday, Sept. 1 at the Lester Park Golf Course in Duluth with day two being held at the Nemadji Golf Club in Superior on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Minnesota Morris held a second place standing after Friday's action and the Cougars remained in second (784 team score) after Saturday as they finished behind St. Scholastica (723 team score) for the team crown.

Rounding out the competition was UW-Superior (3rd, 802), UW-Superior 2 (4th, 963), and Northland (5th, 970).

In the individual competition, Minnesota Morris' Kelsey Wattenhofer was in fourth place overall after Friday's action shooting a score of 96. She improved by nine shots Saturday to move up to a third place finish. Her two-day total of 183 was one shot behind second place finisher Kylie Slavin of St. Scholastica. Arica Sheff of St. Scholastica won medalist honors by carding a 168.

Allison Bot had an impressive collegiate debut for the Cougars as her two-day total of 193 was good for a sixth place tie. Katelyn Foster also had a top 10 finish as she placed ninth with a total score of 198. Meghan Foley and Joy Stephansen finished 13th and 17th, respectively.

The Cougars are back in action Thursday, Sept. 8 at the UMAC Preview in Alexandria.