Cougar volleyball opens season in sunny California

The Minnesota Morris volleyball team is spending its Labor Day weekend in a very desirable location - sunny southern California - as they took part in the Pacific Coast Classic in Claremont.

Games began Friday, Sept. 2 as the Cougars faced teams from both coasts, the Stevens Institute of Technology (N.J.) and the hosts Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. UMM was topped 3-1 against both teams.

After a pair of 3-1 defeats in their opening matches of the season Friday, the Minnesota Morris volleyball squad turned the tables with dual 3-1 victories of their own Saturday, Sept. 3 to split the four contests on the west coast.

Stevens 3, UM-Morris 1

Things started well for UMM as they took the first set from Stevens 25-18. The Ducks tied the match with a tight second set win 25-23, then took the final two sets (25-18, 25-19) to top the Cougars 3-1.

Marissa Ekness led three Cougars in double digit kills with 18. Bekah Morris added 13 and Morgan Miller tallied 10.

Layne Herrmann assisted on 48 of the 62 kills.

Katie Reitsma led with 39 digs. Ekness had 20, and Lindsey Markel tallied 18.

Claremont 3, UM-Morris 1

Later, against Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, the Cougars were again able to take one set, showing some great promise by taking the set away from the team ranked seventh in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association). The Cougars ended up falling in four sets to the Athenas (25-18, 25-14, 17-25, 25-13).

Ekness (15 kills), Herrmann (37 assists), and Reitsma (30 digs) led again in their respective categories. Ekness added two ace serves and two blocks. Bekah Morris had 20 digs, and Herrmann had 10.

UM-Morris 3, Cabrini 1

In their opening match Saturday, Sept. 3 against Cabrini College, the Cougars dropped a tightly contested first set 25-23. UMM bounced back to take the final three sets (25-20, 25-23, 25-10) to take the match.

Morgan Miller had a team high 13 kills. Marissa Ekness and Bekah Morris both added nine and two ace serves apiece. Morris also had 15 digs defensively.

Layne Herrmann tallied a team high 28 set assists. She also had 15 digs.

Courtney Daque had three blocks to boost the defense, and Katie Reitsma had a game high 27 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Occidental 1

The Cougars kept up the momentum in the second match of the day against Occidental College. They came out with an easy win in the first set 25-16. Occidental came back to win the second set 25-17, but UMM took the next two sets in close fashion, 25-22, 25-23 to earn their second victory of the day.

Marissa Ekness led with 19 kills, and Morgan Miller added 13. Layne Herrmann totaled 40 assists.

Katie Reitsma led five Cougars in double digits with 31 digs. Ekness (14), Morris (14), Herrmann (13), and Lindsey Markel (12) were the other Cougars that finished with double digits in the category.

Minnesota Morris takes on Bethel on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in St. Paul, then head back to Minneapolis for the Augsburg tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10.