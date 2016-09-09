UMM women second at UMAC Preview

Minnesota Morris' Kelsey Wattenhofer finished behind a pair of St. Scholastica golfers last week at the Twin Ports Collegiate event. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the UMAC Preview at Alexandria Golf Club, she was able to catch them as she took medalist honors.

Wattenhofer's round of 90 helped the Cougars to a second place finish among seven full teams competing. The Cougars score of 385 was behind St. Scholastica, who won the team crown with a team total of 366 as they had four of the five low rounds on the day.

Katelyn Foster carded a top 10 performance with a round of 94, good for a fifth place tie. Allison Bot was tied for 11th with a round of 100 and Meghan Foley followed with a 14th place round of 101. St. Scholastica's Amanda Broman and Arica Sheff tied Wattenhofer for low round, but Wattenhofer was named the winner.

The Cougars travel to St. Paul for the Northwestern Invite on Wednesday, Sept. 14, then host the Cougar Invite on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pomme de Terre in Morris.