Cougars glimpse at conference competition at UMAC Preview

After a nice season-opening victory at the Southwest Invite last Thursday, Sept. 1 in Litchfield, the Minnesota Morris men's golf team was back on the course Thursday, Sept. 8 at the UMAC Preview event at Alexandria Golf Club.

With all nine UMAC schools competiting, the Cougars finished in eighth place with a team total of 341. St. Scholastica won the team crown with a score of 303, six strokes ahead of UW-Superior (309). Northwestern placed third with 313 and Northland followed with 322.

Kyle Och won medalist honors last week and was the top Cougar scorer on Thursday as well with a round of 79, which was good for 13th place. Mike Campbell was tied for 22nd with an 81, while John Geiger's 85 was good for a tie for 30th. Tayler Vetsch (96, 40th) and Paul Leslie (109, 46th) rounded out Minnesota Morris' team.

St. Scholastica's Jason Peterson won medalist honors with a 1-under par 71, three strokes ahead of Northland's Evan Lunda and UW-Superior's Tyler Smith and Anton Svensson.

The Cougars are back in action Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Northwestern Invite in St. Paul. Then UMM will host its annual Cougar Invite on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.