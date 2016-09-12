UMM men's soccer falls to Auggies

After having their scheduled home opener cancelled due to lightning in the area, the Minnesota Morris Cougar men's soccer team was back on the road for a non-conference matchup at Augsburg Saturday, Sept 10. In a tight affair, the Cougars fell to the Auggies 1-0.

In a scoreless first half, Minnesota Morris goalkeeper Cody Christ kept the Cougars tied by making four stops.

The game remained scoreless until the 74th minute when Augsburg's Lionel Vang unloaded a shot from 30 yards out into the net for the game's lone score.

In the 90th and final minute, the Cougars had a pair of header opportunities, including one with 17 seconds left from Konrad Laack that was saved by Auggie keeper Tommy Molski.

Christ ended the contest with nine saves.

Minnesota Morris (0-3) remains on the road for its next contest, its first UMAC matchup at Martin Luther on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in New Ulm.