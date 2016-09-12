Cougars fall against top-notch competition

Two days after playing a nationally ranked Bethel team on the road, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team traveled back to the Twin Cities on Friday, Sept. 2 to compete in the two-day Augsburg Tournament to face more top-notched competition.

UW-Eau Claire 3, UM-Morris 0

In the first match on Friday, facing a team just on the outskirts of the Top 25, Minnesota Morris fell in straight sets to UW-Eau Claire 25-17, 25-15, 25-16. The leaders of match were Marissa Ekness in kills (11), Layne Herrmann in assists (18), and Katie Reitsma in digs (14).

St. Thomas 3, UM-Morris 1

Later, against St. Thomas, the Cougars took a set from the Tommies, but fell in four sets 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19.

In the third set, UMM fell behind 16-11 before staging a rally to extend the contest. Ekness started an eight-point spurt with a kill. Hannah Godzala delivered two service aces in the next four points and Courtney Daque added a block and a kill to give the Cougars a 19-16 lead. The edge extended to six before another Daque kill brought the match to a fourth set.

The third set loss seemed to light a fire under the Tommies as they scored the first five points of the fourth stanza. The Cougars recovered though and used a 7-1 run to tie the set at 11. The Tommies however scored the next five points and went on to take the set and the match.

Ekness (21) and Daque (10) led the Cougars in kills. Daque and Bekah Morris added five and four blocks, respectively. Herrmann totaled 40 assists and Reitsma added 29 digs.

The Cougars continued the tournament with two more strong teams on Saturday, Sept. 10, falling to Augsburg and UW-LaCrosse.

Augsburg 3, UM-Morris 0

After falling in the first set to Augsburg 25-17, the Cougars made the host school work a little extra in the second. It was a back-and-forth affair before Augsburg took a 17-12 lead. Behak Morris, Layne Herrmann, and Marissa Ekness helped to pull the Cougars within 17-16. A Herrmann ace tied the set at 21. Later, the Cougars took three separate one-point leads before Augsburg won the final three points to take the set 27-25.

Augsburg scored the first six points of the third set and didn't look back as they beat the Cougars in straights with a 25-18 third set win.

UW-LaCrosse 3, UM-Morris 1

In the last match of the tournament, Minnesota Morris faced another Wisconsin team that is just on the outskirts of the Top 25 in UW-LaCrosse. The Cougars were able to take a set from the Eagles, but fell in four, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19.

In the second set, with the score tied at 12, the Cougars went on a four-point run to take a lead they would not relinquish. Bekah Morris ended the set on a kill.

Ekness, who was named to the All-Tournament Team, delivered 29 kills in the match. Herrmann had 42 assists, and Katie Reitsma led four Cougars in double digits with 19 digs.

Minnesota Morris, now 2-7, will have its home opening matches Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17 as the Cougars host the UMAC Preview. UM-Morris, UW-Superior, Northwestern, St. Scholastica, and Martin Luther are all participating in the tournament this week. The Cougars kick off against UW-Superior at 3 p.m., then take on Northwestern at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, UMM hosts St. Scholastica at 11 a.m., then Martin Luther at 3 p.m.

Next week, UMM hosts Concordia on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. before traveling to Duluth for a UMAC contest against St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 24.