Auggies too much for UM-Morris women's soccer

Brooke Lorentz fires a shot against Augsburg on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Morris. Lorentz and Molly Hancuh were the only two University of Minnesota, Morris Cougars to get a shot off a stout Auggie defense. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Minnesota Morris' three-game stretch of home games to start the season came to an end Saturday as the women's soccer team played host to Augsburg. The Auggies proved to be too much and downed the Cougars 7-0.

The Auggies' duo of Ashley St. Aubin and Carter Denison were dominant. Both Augsburg goals in the first half were St. Aubin scores that were assisted by Denison; the first coming in the 11th minute and the second in the 34th.

St. Aubin and Denison combined for assists on Augsburg first goal of the second half as Hannah Whittington scored in the 55th minute to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, instead of helping others get goals, Denison was able to get one herself as the Auggies scored five times in the second 45 minutes.

Torri Jordan made 13 saves in net for the Cougars.

Minnesota Morris (0-3) next plays Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Martin Luther for their first UMAC contest.