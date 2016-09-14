UM-Morris women find first UMAC victory

Through three games, the Minnesota Morris women's soccer team had scored one goal. Five minutes into the Cougars’ UMAC opener Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Martin Luther, they already had two goals on the scoreboard and they wouldn't stop there as the Cougars notched their first win of the season 7-2 over the Knights.

In the game's second minute, Molly Hancuh dribbled down the middle and launched a shot in the upper right corner of the goal for a 1-0.

Hancuh and the Cougars were not done scoring.

Megan Ellingboe received a short pass from Tiffany Oren and scored to put UMM up 2-0 in the fifth minute.

Shortly afterwards, Martin Luther's Jenna Maurer tallied two goals ten minutes apart to knot the game at 2 in the 15th minute.

By the time the half was over, Minnesota Morris would regain their two-goal lead they obtained early in the contest. Lindsay Clay scored her first goal of the season in the 22nd minute and Hancuh added her second goal of the game in the 45th minute to give the Cougars a 4-2 edge at the break.

The Cougars added three more goals in the second half and all were aided by the foot of Hancuh. She assisted on Yu Ito's first goal in the 52nd minute, then scored on a penalty kick in the 66th minute, and assisted on Carly Denler's score in the 76th minute. That's three goals and two assists for the junior from Mounds View High School.

Torri Jordan did a stellar job in net for the Cougars making 11 saves.

The Cougars continue their road season at Northland on Saturday, Sept. 17, Concordia Moorhead on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and UW-River Falls on Saturday, Sept. 24.