Cougars drop road contest in OT

Just like the UMM women in the early game, the Minnesota Morris men's soccer team jumped out to an early 2-goal lead, but Martin Luther staged a rally and overtook the Cougars in overtime in the UMAC opener for both teams. The Knights took the 3-2 OT victory.

In the game's 14th minute, Luqman Barre scored the Cougars' first goal of the season on a penalty kick. Five minutes later, Austin Keller put home a loose ball in front, giving Minnesota Morris a 2-0 lead.

Before the half, Martin Luther cut UMM's lead in half as Aaron Swanson's goal in the 35th minute made it 2-1 at the break.

Aaron Markgraf tied the game on a penalty kick in the 56th minute. Both teams had multiple chances to notch a go-ahead goal, but neither team could break through and the game headed to overtime.

The Knights came out strong in the extra session, forcing UMM goalie Cody Christ to make a pair of saves within the first minute. Less than a minute later though, Eric Dorn put in the golden goal on a cross to give MLC the 3-2 win.

The Cougars next travel to Northland College on Saturday, Sept. 17, then host Concordia on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. to finally open up their home season.