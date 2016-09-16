UM-Morris men's golf participates at UNW Invite

A strong contingent of Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) men's golf teams spent their Wednesday, Sept. 14 competing at the UNW Invitational at Gross National Golf Course. In a tight battle, Northland won the team competition with a team score of 300. Crown finished second with a 302 with Northwestern right behind at 303.

Minnesota Morris placed 11th with a team total of 367. Mike Campbell had the low round of the day for the Cougars with a 6-over par 77, which tied for 13th. Tayler Vetsch was close behind with an 8-over 79, good for a tie for 20th and John Geiger's 83 tied him for 35th.

Northland's Evan Lunda and Mason Parker tied for medalist honors with a 1-over 72.

Minnesota Morris next competes Sunday and Monday, Sept. 18 and 19 at the Jamestown Invitational in North Dakota.