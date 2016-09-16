Cougars third at UNW Invite

With nine full teams in competition, the Minnesota Morris women's golf team put together a third place finish Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the UNW Invitational at Gross National Golf Club in Minneapolis.

St. Scholastica won the team crown with a score of 350. UW-Superior was second with 367 and Minnesota Morris followed with a team total of 390.

Leading the way again for the Cougars was Kelsey Wattenhofer as she finished a four-way tie for third place with a round of 90. One shot behind her was teammate Allison Bot, who had her best round of the season as she tied for seventh with a 91. Meghan Foley's 95 was good for an 11th place tie and Joy Stephansen rounded out Minnesota Morris' team with a 114.

St. Scholastica's Arica Sheff had the low round of the day with an 81.

The Cougars are back on the course next Thursday, Sept. 22 when they host the Cougar Invite at Pomme de Terre Golf Club at 1 p.m.