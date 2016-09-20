Cougars find victory over Northland

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team has seen nothing but the road so far in the 2016 season with all five of their contests being away from Morris. Saturday, they saw some light at the end of the road as they got their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Northland.

It turned out to be a game of firsts as two Cougars connected on their first collegiate goals in the team's first win of the year. Denis Ostroushko's goal in the 20th minute tied the game at 1 and Gabe Arrequin's goal in the 66th minute proved to be the game winner.

"It was a very physical match with not much room to possess the ball," said head coach Scott Turnbull. "I am very happy for Gabe and Denis getting their first collegiate goals. It's nice to get that first win out of the way and now play with a little less pressure on ourselves."

Minnesota Morris goalkeeper Cody Christ allowed a fifth minute goal, but was perfect the remaining 85 minutes making four saves. The Cougars outshot Northland 20-9 and had a 16-5 edge in shots-on-goal.

After having their only scheduled home game canceled this season for inclement weather, Minnesota Morris (1-4, 1-1 in UMAC) will play in front of the home crowd for the first time Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Concordia-Moorhead. at 4 p.m.