UM-Morris women drop contest at Northland

The Minnesota Morris women's soccer team traveled east for their second straight UMAC road contest Saturday, Sept. 17 when the Cougars faced the Lumberjills of Northland College. The Cougars were not able to keep the momentum they grabbed from their win at Martin Luther earlier in the week and dropped a 2-0 contest.

Torri Jordan did all she could to keep UMM in the game as she made a season-high 14 saves. She only allowed two, but those were the difference in the game.

Northland's Madeleine Wieland was involved on both of the Lumberjills' goals. She assisted on Kaiya Voldberg's goal in the 36th minute and later scored on her own without help in the 81st minute.

Minnesota Morris (1-4, 1-1 in UMAC) is back on the road for their next game, Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Concordia-Moorhead.