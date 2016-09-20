Cougars run St. Olaf

After an impressive start to the season two weeks ago, the Minnesota Morris men's and women's cross country teams were back in competition Saturday at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield.

In the men's race, the Cougars came in 13th place. Wis.-Eau Claire won the team crown with other UMAC teams Wis.-Superior and St. Scholastica coming in 8th and 12th place, respectively.

Chalmer Combellick was Minnesota Morris' top finisher with a time of 26:50 over the 8-kilometer course, good for 28th place out 290 runners. Rounding out the top five for the Cougars was Tyler Sassenberg (27:46), David Roanhorse (28:03), Ryan Anderson (29:14), and Benjamin Barnack (29:36).

On the women's side, the Cougars finished in the 17th team position and were the second among UMAC schools. St. Scholastica finished in 10th place and Wis.-Superior was right behind Minnesota Morris in 18th.

The first Minnesota Morris runner to cross the finish line was Elisabeth Anderson as her time of 24:29 was good for 49th place out of 373 runners over the 6-kilometer course. Anderson was followed by fellow Cougars runners Katherine Novak (24:44), Arre Langer (26:25), Gabrielle Ward (28:00), Tanna Boyle (28:12), and Brynn Gellner (28:12).

Both squads next compete Friday, Sept. 30 at the UW-Eau Claire Invitational.