Cougars fall to 1-1 at Northwestern

A tough road contest faced the Minnesota Morris football team Saturday, Sept. 17. In two wins this season, Northwestern had yet to yield a single point. That continued Saturday as the Eagles extended their season-opening shutout string to three games as they defeated the Cougars 17-0.

For the first 25 minutes of the contest, neither team was able to crack the scoreboard until Northwestern was able to break through as Payton Bowdry scored from a yard out with 4:59 left in the first half. Ben Lyons added a 41-yard field goal in the final minute to give the Eagles a 10-0 lead at halftime.

The Cougars offense had their chances to break Northwestern's shutout streak as their first two drives of the second half crossed into Eagles' territory, but neither ended in points. Starting from their own 12, on their first drive, the Cougars marched to the Northwestern 43 on ten plays before turning the ball over on downs. Then, starting from their own 27 on their next possession, the Cougars drove 58 yards on 12 plays down the Northwestern 15, setting up a John Hoff 32-yard field goal attempt. The kick failed and the score remained 10-0.

Northwestern added on their lead early in the fourth quarter when Kyle Anenson caught a pass down the left sideline from Corban Halbur for a 55-yard touchdown.

Donnie Mavencamp led UMM with 158 yards passing and 43 yards rushing. Taylor Holleman grabbed seven balls for 63 yards.

On defense, Clayton Douvier made 15 stops and collected a sack.

Minnesota Morris (1-1, 1-1 in UMAC) returns home for their next game Saturday, Sept. 24 against Iowa Wesleyan at 12 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.