UM-Morris 3-1 at UMAC Preview

Marissa Ekness smacks down the ball for a kill against St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Morris. Ekness amassed 28 kills in the 3-1 win for the University of Minnesota, Morris volleyball team. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

After spending the first two weeks of the 2016 season on the road, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team finally had their first home games of the campaign as they hosted four Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) schools as part of the UMAC Preview event Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17. The Cougars went 3-1 on the weekend, falling to nationally-ranked Northwestern.

UM-Morris 3, UW-Superior 1

The Cougars wasted no team putting a positive impressive on the home crowd as they swept UW-Superior in three sets in the opening game on Friday, Sept. 16 in Morris. UMM did lose five of the first six points against the Yellow Jackets, but quickly made up the gap, tying the set at 6 behind three kills from Morgan Miller. The set was still tied at 16 before the Cougars went on a 9-2 spurt to win the frame 25-18. Miller added another kill to end the set.

Minnesota Morris dominated the final two sets by scores of 25-16 and 25-10. Layne Herrmann had a monstrous game from setting her teammates up with 39 assists. Miller led with 20 kills and Marissa Ekness added 15. Bekah Morris, Katie Reitsma each totaled 15 digs and Ekness was close behind with 14.

Northwestern 3, UM-Morris 1

Against a nationally-ranked Northwestern team in the nightcap, the Cougars took the first set from the Eagles, but Northwestern took the next three sets to win in four.

The Cougars started out on fire as they doubled up on the No. 25 ranked Eagles 20-10 aided by back-to-back kills from Miller. Northwestern tried to put a little rally together, but Courtney Daque's kill ended the set 25-18 in the Cougars' favor.

Northwestern turned things around to take the second set 25-11 and kept that momentum going to take the remaining sets 25-22, 25-13.

UM-Morris 3, St. Scholastica 1

The Minnesota Morris volleyball squad was back in front of the home crowd her the second straight day at the UMAC Preview. The Cougars picked up one win yesterday and added two more Saturday in a pair of four-set victories over both St. Scholastica and Martin Luther.

The Cougars held a slim two-point edge in the first set against St. Scholastica before a surge led by Marissa Ekness' three kills gave UMM a 19-11 lead. The advantage would continue to grow until Lindsey Markel's kill ended the set 25-14.

Contrary to the first set, the remaining three were tightly contested. The Saints went overtime to even the match with a 28-26 second set win. The Cougars returned the favor with a tight two-point win in Set 3, 25-23. Ekness close out the set with two huge kills.

UMM jumped out to an 8-4 edge in the fourth set before the Saints battled back to tie it at 14. Later, the Cougars used a well-timed five-point spurt to take a 24-18 lead. A service error gave the Cougars the set and the match, 25-20.

Ekness (28 kills), Layne Herrmann (46 assists), and Katie Reitsma (31 digs) led the Cougars in their respective categories.

UM-Morris 3, Martin Luther 1

In their final match of the Preview, Minnesota Morris dropped the first set against Martin Luther 25-23, but rebounded to take the final three sets 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.

Herrmann went on a serving spree to end the second set as her ace ended a seven-point run and the second stanza. In the third set, Martin Luther led 21-20 before the Cougars ended the set on a 5-2 run. A late 9-0 run helped the Cougars take a big late lead en route to the four-set win.

Herrmann had another monster game leading her teammates with 45 assists. Ekness (17), Morgan Miller (12), and Markel (11) led the squad in kills and Ekness, Reitsma, and Lizzie Kaiser were all in double digits in digs.

Minnesota Morris (5-8) remains at home for their contest Friday, Sept. 23 against Concordia-Moorhead. at 6 p.m. The Cougars then travel to Duluth to take on St. Scholastica on Saturday, Sept. 24 before hosting UW-Superior on Saturday, Oct. 1.