Cougars drop non-conference road game

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team played its third game of the season in Wisconsin Sunday, Sept. 25 at UW-Platteville. The Cougars were tied at the half against a 7-2 Pioneers team, but gave up two goals in the second half to lose 3-1.

The game was scoreless until the 32nd minute when UW-Platteville's Jake Stevens scored on a deep shot to put the Pioneers up 1-0. Just six minutes later, the Cougars tied it on a Joshua Bartels goal off a corner piece.

UW-Platteville scored a go-ahead goal in the 56th minute by William Pretto and added a late goal to give them the two-goal win.

Minnesota Morris, who played without nine regulars, gave great effort against a quality team on the road while shorthanded.

"Our boys worked hard and executed our game plan," said head coach Scott Turnbull. "I am proud of the effort of our guys and especially those filling roles they are not used to. We scored off a set piece we have been working on which is also a big positive. This sets us up well for conference play."

The Cougars host Bethany Lutheran Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 4:15 p.m.