UM-Morris men host Cougar Invite

Kyle Och chips onto the green during the Cougar Invite on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Morris. Och shot an 87 round for the University of Minnesota, Morris. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnesota Morris men's golf team stayed in town for its lone home competition of the fall season as the Cougars hosted the 11-team Cougar Invite Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pomme de Terre Golf Club.

The Cougars came in ninth place with a team score of 326. Valley City State won the competition with a score of 304. Bismarck State and St. Scholastica tied for second with 309 and UW-Superior 1 and Minnesota State-Fergus Falls were right behind with a 310.

John Geiger had his best round of the year as he shot the Cougars low round of the day with a 76, good for a tie for 12th. Mike Campbell tied for 25th place as he carded an 80. Tayler Vetsch (83) and Kyle Och (87) rounded out the top four for UMM.

The Cougars next compete Monday, Sept. 26 at the North Central Invite in Minneapolis.