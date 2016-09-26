Cougars third at hosted invite

Kelsey Wattenhofer tees of No. 1 during the Cougar Invite at Pomme de Terre Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 22. Wattenhofer carded a 94, which was good for sixth place in the nine team invite. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Playing on its home course for the only time this fall, the Minnesota Morris women's golf team hosted the nine-team Cougar Invite Thursday, Sept. 22 at Pomme de Terre Golf Club.

Behind Kelsey Wattenhofer's sixth place round of 94, the Cougars finished third in the team standings with a total score of 399. St. Scholastica won the team crown with a 363 and was followed by Bismarck State with a 388.

Allison Bot had another top 10 performance for Minnesota Morris as she was a shot behind Wattenhofer with a 95, good for a tie for seventh. Katelyn Foster (103) and Meghan Foley (107) rounded out the Cougars' top four in 18th and 24th place, respectively.

The Cougars are back in action Monday, Sept. 26 in Minneapolis at the North Central Invite.