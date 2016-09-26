UMM falls to UW-River Falls

Minnesota Morris finished their four-game road trip Saturday, Sept. 24 with a game across the border at UW-River Falls for a women's soccer non-conference battle. Goalkeeper Torri Jordan played spectacularly in net for the Cougars, but UWRF was able to walk away with a 2-1 win.

The Cougars had two shots on goal compared to 20 for the Falcons, but were still tied with UW-River Falls at 1 in the game's final minutes. Lindsey Jack's goal in the 88th minute gave the Falcons the one goal win.

UMM trailed 1-0 at halftime with Jordan making 10 stops. She made eight more in the second half and when Molly Hancuh scored her fifth goal of the season in the 74th minute, her work in net helped put the Cougars in a possible position to win the game before Jack's game-winner.

Minnesota (1-6) is back on the home field for their next game, Tuesday, Sept. 27 against Bethany Lutheran at 2 p.m.