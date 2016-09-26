Cougar volleyball 1-1 over weekend

Morgan Miller goes up for a kill against St. Scholastica during a recent match in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The University of Minnesota, Morris volleyball team went 1-1 over the weekend with a non-conference loss to Concordia Moorhead and a 3-0 sweep over St. Scholastica.

Concordia Moorhead 3, UM-Morris 2

In an exciting back-and-forth affair, Minnesota Morris came up on the short end of a five-set matchup against Concordia-Moorhead Friday night at the UMM PE Center.

The Cougars got the jump on the Cobbers in the first set and took control of a close stanza to win 25-18. Kills from three different Cougars gave them a 19-14 edge. UMM took advantage of some CC miscues to clinch the set.

After Concordia tied the match with a 25-21 second set win, the Cougars retook the lead with a 25-23 win in set three. Leading 21-20, a kill from Lindsey Markel and a block assist from Markel and Courtney Dague gave Minnesota Morris a three-point lead. A Bekah Morris kill ended the set giving the Cougars a 2 sets to 1 lead.

Concordia-Moorhead scored the final three points of set four to win 25-22 to send the match to a deciding fifth set. Trailing 10-7, the Cougars rattled off three straight to knot it at 10. Later, a Bekah Morris service ace gave the Cougars a 13-12 lead. Like in the fourth set, the Cobbers scored the final three points culminating with a kill from Emma Chandler to win the match.

Marissa Ekness led three Cougars in double digits in kills with 22. Layne Herrmann totaled 44 assists and added 16 digs. Katie Reitsma led with 30 digs followed by Ekness with 23.

UM-Morris 3, St. Scholastica 0

Six of the seven sets Minnesota Morris and St. Scholastica have played against each other this year have been decided by five points or less. The good news for the Cougar volleyball team is they have won six of seven sets against the Saints, including taking all three in a sweep in Duluth in the UMAC opener for both teams.

Last night, Minnesota Morris was unable to close out the late sets in losing a tight five-setter to Concordia-Moorhead. The Cougars turned that around today as they needed for than 25 points in each of the first two sets to win 33-31 and 30-28. The third set was a standard 25-21 win to earn the sweep.

The Cougars faced 10 set points in the first set and were able to push them all to the side for the comeback win. Down 24-21, A Katie Reitsma service ace sandwiched between a pair of Saints' errors knotted the set at 24. The teams then alternated the next 14 points before a service ace from Bekah Morris gave UMM a 32-31 lead and a CSS attack error gave the Cougars the win.

Like in the first set, Minnesota Morris again faced multiple set points, but would rally to win the frame. Down 24-20, two Marissa Ekness kills and three Saints' errors gave the Cougars a 25-24 lead. Later, another Ekness kill and another CSS miscue gave the Cougars a 2 sets to 0 edge.

It was UMM's turn to get out to an early edge in the third set as a Lindsey Markel kill gave them a 10-3 lead and they would maintain that edge throughout the remainder of the match.

Ekness led the Cougars with 26 kills. Layne Herrmann recorded a double-double in assists (33) and digs (15). Reitsma had 33 digs.

Minnesota Morris (6-9, 1-0 in UMAC) is off until next Saturday, Oct. 1 when they host UW-Superior at 3 p.m.