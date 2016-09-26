Masloski's solid debut in UM-Morris win

Justin Masloski had an impressive debut performance for Minnesota Morris after starter Donnie Mavencamp was forced out of the game due to an ankle sprain. Masloski was 9-for-15 for 87 yards and two TDs in the air while running for an additional team high 78 yards in the 28-27 edge over Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday, Sept. 24 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Freshman quarterback Justin Masloski came off the bench and threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Evan Guffey, including the game-winner with 40 seconds remaining, to give Minnesota Morris a 28-27 come-from-behind victory over Iowa Wesleyan in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference football action Saturday at Big Cat Stadium.

Early on, it looked like the Cougars would not need a late comeback as they raced out to a 14-point lead less than six minutes into the contest. After the Cougar defense held Iowa Wesleyan to a 3-and-out on the game's opening possession, starting quarterback Donnie Mavencamp marched the Cougars down the field 55 yards in five plays that he ended with a 1-yard touchdown rush. The big play of the drive was a 43-yard pass from Mavencamp to Steven Severson down to the Tiger 3.

On the next play from scrimmage, Chandler Erickson forced and recovered an Iowa Wesleyan fumble at the Tiger 28 putting the Cougars in great field position. Three plays after the fumble, Mavencamp scored again on a 10-yard rush just inside the right pylon for a 14-0 lead just 5:43 into the game.

After that, the rest of the first half was dominated by Iowa Wesleyan. Jacquez Hall's 17-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second pulled the Tigers within 14-13. Nick Fencl missed the extra point and it would prove to be costly.

After holding the Cougars to a 3-and-out, the Tigers were back in the end zone. Jeremy Gomez's halfback option pass was good to Trinton Robinson for a 44-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a 20-14 lead they would take into halftime.

Mavencamp was forced from the game in the second quarter with an ankle sprain and would not return meaning Masloski, a freshman from Fergus Falls, would take his first snaps as a collegian. He completed 9 of 15 passes for 87 yards and also rushed for 78 yards in his Cougar debut.

Despite moving the ball, the Cougars were unable to score and fell behind 27-14 after an Omar Funches 2-yard touchdown rush on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Masloski and the Cougars did crack the end zone following Funches' score to pull back within 27-21 after a 6-play, 62-yard drive. Masloski started the march with runs of 17 and 11 yards. He found Guffey for a 10-yard completion and connected again with the Nicollet product for a 26-yard score with 12:30 left in the game.

Still trailing by six, the Cougars had took possession at the Iowa Wesleyan 38 with 3:51 remaining in search of the go-ahead score. Masloski completed a pass to Kyle Petermeier for a 12-yard gain. A Masloski rush of 16 yards brought the ball closer to the end zone. With 40 seconds left, Masloski lofted a pass to the right corner of the end zone that Guffey pulled in for a 13-yard score. John Hoff's extra point gave Minnesota Morris a 28-27 lead.

Cole Kvistero thwarted any idea of an Iowa Wesleyan miracle by intercepting a deep pass to preserve the win.

Guffey caught six ball for 68 yards and Taylor Holleman had four grabs for 24 yards.

Along with Kvistero, Erickson and Mitch Fischer had their first interceptions of the season. Sergio Natividad led the defense with 11 tackles.

Minnesota Morris (2-1, 2-1 in UMAC) plays next Saturday, Oct. 1 at MacMurray. The Cougars host Martin Luther on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a 6 p.m. homecoming contest.