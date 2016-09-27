Bot, Cougars take first at NCU Invite

Allison Bot tries to find the green on this shot in the rough during a recent meet in Morris. Bot took medalist honors at the recent North Central Invite on Monday, Sept. 26. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Minnesota Morris claimed four of the top five places, including Allison Bot who won medalist honors, as the Cougars easily won the NCU Invitational Monday, Sept. 26 at Les Bolstad Golf Club in Falcon Heights in women's golf action.

Bot's round of 95 was two shots better than her teammate Kelsey Wattenhofer who tied for second with a 97. Meghan Foley carded a 101, which was good for fourth and Katelyn Foster was right behind with a 102.

Minnesota Morris won the team crown with a score of 395. Northwestern was a distant second at 442 with Bethany Lutheran (449), Martin Luther (459), and Crown (549) rounding out the field.

The Cougars participate at the Bethany Lutheran Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be their final meet in preparation for the UMAC Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8 at Alexandria.