UM-Morris men third at NCU Invite

Mike Campbell tees off during a recent meet held in Morris. Campbell had Minnesota Morris' low round of the day with an 82, which was good for a tie for fifth at the NCU Invite on Monday, Sept. 26. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Competing against other UMAC teams, the Minnesota Morris men's golf team took part in the NCU Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Club in Falcon Heights and came away with a third place team finish.

Crown won the team title with a combined total of 325, seven shots better than Martin Luther's 332. Minnesota Morris carded a team total of 345 while North Central shot a 381.

Mike Campbell had Minnesota Morris' low round of the day with an 82, which was good for a tie for fifth. Teammate John Geiger was a shot behind at 83 and Kyle Och was next in line with an 84. Tayler Vetsch rounded the Cougars top four with a 96.

Crown's Thomas Messner won medalist honors by six strokes by carding a 74.

The Cougars participate at the Bethany Lutheran Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be their final meet in preparation for the UMAC Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8 at Alexandria.