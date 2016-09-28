Cougars blank BLC Vikings

Lucas Larson kicks the ball down field during a recent home match for the University of Minnesota, Morris. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Cougars scored twice within the first ten minutes and would add three more as Minnesota Morris shutout Bethany Lutheran 5-0 in UMAC men's soccer action Tuesday at the Cougar Soccer Field.

Josh Bartels put home a rebound attempt in the ninth minute for the Cougars first score. A minute later, Denis Ostroushko doubled UMM's lead as he converted off a Vikings turnover. In the 18th minute, Luqman Barre unloaded a shot that Bethany goalie Matt Bitter saved at first, but it slipped past him into the net for a 3-0 Cougar lead. For all three goal scorers, it was their second goal of the season.

Minnesota Morris added two more goals in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Austin Keller scored his goal of the season off a Zachary Jacobson free kick from midfield for a 4-0 lead. Francisco Montanez closed out the scoring with his first goal in the 74th minute.

The Cougars outshot the Vikings 22-6 and held a 14-3 edge in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (2-6, 2-1 in UMAC) plays in Duluth Saturday, Oct. 1 to play St. Scholastica.