Jordan key to UM-Morris tie with BLC

Minnesota Morris goalkeeper Torri Jordan's save on a penalty kick in the second overtime was key in the Cougars earning a 0-0 tie against Bethany Lutheran Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Cougar Soccer Field in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action.

Early in the second overtime, Bethany's Adalia Dualan drew a foul on Minnesota Morris in the box and was rewarded with a penalty kick. Dualan kicked to the right, Jordan correctly dove to her left, stuck her right hand up and deflected the shot over the net to prolong the contest. Each team had more chance in the final minutes including a Cougar shot from Yu Ito that Bethany's Averi Cash made a nice save to make, but neither team was able to get one by the goalkeepers.

The statistics were indicative of a tie game. UMM had a slight edge in shots, 14 to 12; a 6-5 advantage in shots on goal; and an 8-7 edge in corner kicks.

Minnesota Morris (1-6-1, 1-1-1 in UMAC) next plays Saturday, Oct. 1 at St. Scholastica. The Cougars host Martin Luther on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and UW-Superior on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3:15 p.m.