Cougars compete at Blugold Invite

The Minnesota Morris men's cross country team was one of three UMAC squads to compete at the 15-team UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational Friday, Sept. 30 at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis.

The Cougars finished in 13th place as a team with 333 points. Northwestern followed with 374 points and North Central with 494.

The hosts from UW-Eau Claire won the team crown with 29 points. UW-La Crosse was second with 61 and St. Olaf placed third with 96.

Chalmer Combellick led all Cougar runners with a 34th place time of 26:40.4 over the eight-kilometer course. Tyler Sassenberg was the next Cougar to cross at 27:29.5. He was followed by Ryan Anderson (27:52.1), David Roanhorse (28:03.3), and Edmund Cease (28:57.4).

The Cougars next run in La Crosse on Saturday, Oct. 15.