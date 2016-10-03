UM-Morris women 10th at Blugold

The Minnesota Morris women's cross country team competed against a mixture of Division III, II, and even Division I area schools Friday, Sept. 30 at the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Invitational at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax, Wis.

The Cougars were one of three UMAC teams at the invite and finished the best among the trio that also included Northwestern and North Central. Minnesota Morris finished in 10th place with 285 points. Northwestern was behind with 355 and North Central totaled 444.

The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities easily won the team competition and were followed by St. Olaf and UW-Eau Claire.

Elisabeth Anderson was the Cougars top finisher with a 30th place time of 24:11.5 over the six-kilometer course. Arre Langer followed with a 25:25.2 for 50th place. Rounding out the top five was: Katherine Novak (25:42.2), Gabrielle Ward (27:23.5), and Tanna Boyle (27:27.7).

The Cougars next compete Saturday, Oct. 15 in La Crosse.