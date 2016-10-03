Och leads UM-Morris at BLC Invite

In their final competition before the UMAC championships, the Minnesota Morris men's golf team hit the links at the Viking Invite Saturday at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake.

The Cougars finished in eighth place with a team score of 330. Carleton won the team crown with a 306. Crown came in second with a score of 309 and was followed by Northwestern with a 315.

Kyle Och had a great day for the Cougars as his 3-over par 75 was good for a tie for fourth place. Tayler Vetsch finished in a tie for 33rd with a 84. Teammates Mike Campbell (85) and John Geiger (86) were close behind.

Crown's Thomas Messner was the only golfer under par with a 2-under 70.

Minnesota Morris next competes at the UMAC Golf Championships Thursday-Saturday at the Alexandria Golf Club.