Cougars third at BLC Viking Invite

In an eight-team field, the Minnesota Morris women's golf team placed third Saturday at the Viking Invite at Oakdale Golf Club in Buffalo Lake in their final tune-up before the UMAC championships.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 389. St. Scholastica won the team competition with a total score of 354. UW-Superior was next in line with a 382.

Kelsey Wattenhofer was one of three golfers to shoot below 90 as her 89 was good for third place overall. Allison Bot had another top 10 finish as she finished in a tie for ninth with a 97. Meghan Foley had a top 15 finish after carding a 99, good for a tie for 14th. Joy Stephansen came in 20th place with a 104.

St. Scholastica's Arica Sheff won medalist honors with a 79.

Minnesota Morris next competes at the UMAC Golf Championships Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 6-8 at Alexandria Golf Club.